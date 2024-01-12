Static-X and Sevendust, both celebrating their 30th anniversary in the music industry this year, announced the third leg of their co-headlining “Machine Killer” tour. The veteran metal bands will be accompanied by special guests DOPE and Lines of Loyalty throughout the newly added live dates beginning in late April.
Kicking-off April 28 in Salt Lake City at The Complex, the bands’ spring trek will make stops in San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Sioux Falls, and more across North America before concluding on May 18 in Minneapolis at Myth.
Fans who want to catch the quartet sooner than spring can make head-banging plans for February, as the previously announced winter leg of the tour starts from Myrtle Beach’s House Of Blues on February 1, followed by stops in cities including Tampa, Atlantic City, New Haven, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago. The trek will wrap-up with a final show within the month at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on February 28. Both bands will also perform at Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27 before beginning the spring stretch.
The “Machine Killer” will support the release of Static-X’s Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, which will arrive on January 26. The band has just delivered a video for the track “Ostego Placebo” from their previous record Project Regeneration: Vol. 1, which features the first original music the band has worked on since the death of frontman Wayne Static.
Sevendust, on the other hand, dropped their fourteenth studio album Truth Killer in 2023, and the album release was followed by a concert series in the summer when they supported Alter Bridge on the “Pawns & Kings” tour with Mammoth WVH and MJT.
Those curious about the first leg of the “Machine Killer” tour, can rewind to 1999 when Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene, teaming up for one of the most memorable tours of the year. The bands reunited to accomplish the second and third legs of the tour 25 years later – a treat for lifelong fans of the genre.
Fans can score tickets by visiting the band’s official website. Concertgoers can also obtain tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See the full touring schedule below:
Static X, Sevendust “Machine Killer” 2024 Tour Dates
Feb. 01 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
Feb. 02 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
Feb. 03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Low Ticket Warning)
Feb. 04 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center (Sold Out)
Feb. 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Feb. 07 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Feb. 09 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana
Feb. 10 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Low Ticket Warning)
Feb. 12 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
Feb. 13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Feb. 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Feb. 16 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium (Low Ticket Warning)
Feb. 17 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON – Pickering Resort Casino
Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
Feb. 22 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
Feb. 24 – Chicago, IL – Radius
Feb. 26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Feb. 27 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
Feb. 28 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Apr. 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (Festival Date)
Apr. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Apr. 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway
May 02 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
May 03 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater
May 04 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theater
May 05 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
May 07 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
May 09 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino
May 10 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
May 11 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
May 13 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry
May 15 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
May 16 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
May 17 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center
May 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth
Leave a Reply