Static-X and Sevendust, both celebrating their 30th anniversary in the music industry this year, announced the third leg of their co-headlining “Machine Killer” tour. The veteran metal bands will be accompanied by special guests DOPE and Lines of Loyalty throughout the newly added live dates beginning in late April.

Kicking-off April 28 in Salt Lake City at The Complex, the bands’ spring trek will make stops in San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Sioux Falls, and more across North America before concluding on May 18 in Minneapolis at Myth.

Fans who want to catch the quartet sooner than spring can make head-banging plans for February, as the previously announced winter leg of the tour starts from Myrtle Beach’s House Of Blues on February 1, followed by stops in cities including Tampa, Atlantic City, New Haven, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago. The trek will wrap-up with a final show within the month at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on February 28. Both bands will also perform at Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27 before beginning the spring stretch.

The “Machine Killer” will support the release of Static-X’s Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, which will arrive on January 26. The band has just delivered a video for the track “Ostego Placebo” from their previous record Project Regeneration: Vol. 1, which features the first original music the band has worked on since the death of frontman Wayne Static.

Sevendust, on the other hand, dropped their fourteenth studio album Truth Killer in 2023, and the album release was followed by a concert series in the summer when they supported Alter Bridge on the “Pawns & Kings” tour with Mammoth WVH and MJT.

Those curious about the first leg of the “Machine Killer” tour, can rewind to 1999 when Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene, teaming up for one of the most memorable tours of the year. The bands reunited to accomplish the second and third legs of the tour 25 years later – a treat for lifelong fans of the genre.

Fans can score tickets by visiting the band’s official website. Concertgoers can also obtain tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full touring schedule below:

Static X, Sevendust “Machine Killer” 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 01 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

Feb. 02 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

Feb. 03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Low Ticket Warning)

Feb. 04 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center (Sold Out)

Feb. 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Feb. 07 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Feb. 09 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana

Feb. 10 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Low Ticket Warning)

Feb. 12 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Feb. 13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Feb. 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Feb. 16 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium (Low Ticket Warning)

Feb. 17 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON – Pickering Resort Casino

Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

Feb. 22 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

Feb. 24 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Feb. 26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Feb. 27 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

Feb. 28 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Apr. 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (Festival Date)

Apr. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Apr. 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway

May 02 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

May 03 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater

May 04 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theater

May 05 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

May 07 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

May 09 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino

May 10 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

May 11 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

May 13 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

May 15 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

May 16 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

May 17 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center

May 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth