Country star Darius Rucker was reportedly arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in Tennessee on Thursday.

The 57-year-old was booked on two misdemeanor drug charges — for simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance — as well as one count of violation of the state’s vehicle registration law, according to TMZ. He was taken into custody in Williamson County around 10 a.m. PT and released an hour later on a $10,500 bond.

Rucker’s lawyer Mark Puryear told reporters the singer is “fully cooperating with authorities.”

The “Alright” singer, who previously rose to fame as frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish, began his solo career in the early 2000s. His breakthrough solo record, True Believers, dropped in 2013 and featured hit tracks “Wagon Wheel” and “Radio.” Last year, he returned with Carolyn’s Boy, which included “Beers and Sunshine” and “Fires Don’t Start Themselves.”

This May, Hootie and the Blowfish will head out on a 43-date trek dubbed “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.” In 2019, they dropped their most recent record, Imperfect Circle.