Orlando, Florida, is gearing up for the inaugural Brightside Music Festival on Saturday, April 27. The one-day festival is set to be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, with Sublime taking center stage. The festival’s lineup is also set to include 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead, and more yet to be announced.

This festival marks a significant moment for Sublime fans. The iconic band will headline the event, reunited with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, alongside singer-guitarist Jakob Nowell (son of late frontman Bradley Nowell). Sublime’s presence at the Brightside Music Festival follows a recent intimate Los Angeles benefit show and a slot at Coachella’s two weekends in April, marking their return to the stage after years of hiatus.

“This is one of those events you just get that feeling, something special is about to happen,” event co-producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said. “The stars aligned perfectly on this festival, and I’m absolutely stoked to be doing this with Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, and the whole lineup in Orlando, Florida. The energy from the crowd singing along to every word at this one is going to be electrifying!”

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. EST via the official Brightside Music Festival website.