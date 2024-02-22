The “Appropriate” stage is getting ready for a new chapter as Ella Beatty gears up to step into the role of River in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ production.

Beatty, known for her performance in “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” will be making her Broadway debut, replacing Elle Fanning – who is unable to continue her role due to scheduling conflicts. This shift comes as the show moves from the Hayes Theater to Belasco Theatre.

Originally scheduled to conclude its run on March 3, “Appropriate” recently secured a 13-week engagement at the Belasco, with performances beginning on March 25 and running through June 23. Most cast members are set to reprise their roles for the transfer – including Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, and Natalie Gold.

“Appropriate” opened to critical acclaim at the Hayes Theater on December 18, captivating audiences with its exploration of a family grappling with unsettling revelations from their past. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut has been a success, drawing praise for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor.

