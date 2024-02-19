The ticket-buying process is a particular struggle — especially if you find out you can’t attend an event and have to get rid of your tickets. However, would you be more likely to purchase tickets if you knew for certain you’d be getting a direct refund from the artist?

The California roots reggae group Stick Figure had this idea in mind and plans to implement refund options for their upcoming tour. The band took to social media to share the news at the time of their tour announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stick Figure (@stickfiguremusic)



“Traditionally, ticketing companies don’t offer refunds, and that’s not fair,” Stick Figure said. “We believe in looking out for our fans and understand that life can be unpredictable. That’s why, for this tour, we’re thrilled to announce that if you can’t go to the show for any reason, Stick Figure will refund your ticket up until ten days before the show at each of the headlining shows.”

The start of the ticket buying experience remains the same with a ticket purchase, as the band notes “you can secure your spot at the show without the stress of unexpected bills or life interfering.” However, if something goes awry, ticket buyers won’t have to deal with the hassle, as Stick Figure said “we’re taking matters into our own hands to ensure you have the freedom to make plans, knowing that we’ve got your back.”

This refund policy is a new experiment, and Stick Figure asked fans to “please bare with us.” The refund is offered directly from the band and does not apply if the request is made less than 10 days from the show date. Festivals and non-headlining shows are excluded from this offer.

However, resellers are out of luck.

“We will be offering absolutely NO REFUNDS to scalpers,” Stick Figure said. “We do not support the concept of buying tickets with the sold purpose of taking advantage of fans by reselling those tickets at higher prices.”

The band went on to note that tickets from resale sites or tickets that have previously been listed on third party sites will not be eligible for refunds. However, the band did not say how they will distinguish which tickets were previously listed for resale or not.

Anyone who needs a refund for their upcoming tour is asked to email [email protected].

See Stick Figure’s upcoming tour dates below:

Stick Figure Tour Dates 2024

7/11/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Amphitheatre

7/13/24 – California – City & Venue TBA

7/14/24 – California – City & Venue TBA

7/16/24 – California – City & Venue TBA

7/18/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/20/24 – Tacoma, WA – Lemay ACM Haub Field

7/24/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/25/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Colorado – City & Venue TBA

7/30/24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

8/1/24 – Thornville, OH – Everwild Music Festival

8/3/24 – The Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

8/6/24 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA

8/8/24 – Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC

8/10/24 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

8/12/24 – Key West Amphitheater – Key West, FL