Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto, known as “The Godfather of EDM,” will no longer perform in the DJ booth at Super Bowl LVIII this weekend.

The DJ took to social media to break the news, noting that “me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months.” However, he said that due to a “personal family emergency,” he’ll have to head home Sunday morning.

“It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first,” Tiesto said. “Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!”

Late last month, the NFL revealed that Tiesto was tapped as the first in-game superstar DJ to perform for the Super Bowl.

“Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans,” the NFL said during the announcement, “and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event.”

There has not been an update regarding who will take Tiesto’s place in the booth on Sunday.

Tiesto, hailing from the Netherlands, has sold more than 36 million albums, garnering attention with hits over the years like “Traffic,” “In The Dark,” and “Red Lights,” followed by a handful of hits from 2023’s Drive, including “The Business,” “The Motto,” “Lay Low,” and “10:35.”

Super Bowl LVIII is already gearing-up to be the most-watched super bowl of all time, as well as the priciest. Secondary ticketing markets are reporting that the 58th edition of the event will cost fans a pricy penny, with fans paying an average of $9,500 per ticket.