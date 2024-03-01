In the wake of news that Live Nation Entertainment brought in more than $23 BILLION in revenue in a blockbuster 2023, CBC’s Commotion podcast dedicated an episode this week to analyze the giant’s place in the industry. The podcast, hosted by Elamin Abdelmahmoud, centered around a fairly simple question: Has Live Nation Become Too Powerful?

Guests on the show were Adrian Horton, a reporter from The Guardian, and Toronto club owner Shawn Bowring. The full report can be listened to on YouTube below:

Much of the conversation centered around the high profile top-level dominance that Live Nation and Ticketmaster have across the larger venues and tours across the globe, such as Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and other “legacy” acts that draw huge audiences like Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Phish, Dave Matthews Band, and just about everybody else you can think of.

But it also spent time discussing the fact that Live Nation is gobbling up onetime independent venues across North America, including many in Canada, and potentially eliminating smaller club players there too.

A couple of selected quotes: