Guy Fieri was slated to bring his first music festival to Columbus, Ohio this June, but now, the two-day fest has been called-off due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest” was slated to feature headlining performances from Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown, as well as sets from Bret Michaels, LOCASH and Niko Moon. The festival, taking place in his hometown, was going to transform the grounds into a fictional Fieri-themed village dubbed “Flavortown,” with “eats and experiences from some of Guy’s favorite Triple D restaurants from the Columbus area and around the country.”

However, a spokesperson for the festival shared the news of the cancellation this week.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, OH, has been canceled,” the spokesperson told the local Columbus news station NBC4 in a statement. “Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey.”

It is unclear if the cancellation had anything to do with poor ticket sales. Fieri has not commented on the cancellation.

Those hoping to catch Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown at a show this year are in luck, however, as both artists are heading out on their respective tours. Greta Van Fleet dropped their third studio album, Starcatcher, in July 2023 and are on tour this spring. Brown’s “In The Air Tour” begins March 28 with a stacked lineup, including Cole Swindell, Chris Young, and Jon Pardi.