The metalheads of Hatebreed are celebrating their 30th anniversary this fall with a tour across North America.

“We are extremely grateful to have hit this milestone and to be able to celebrate it with the some of the best bands and fans in the world!” vocalist Jamey Jasta said. “We cannot wait to see everyone on the road.”

The trek is slated to kick-off at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine. From there, they’ll appear in Toronto, Cincinnati, Seattle, and Nashville, playing venues like The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Vancouver’s Rogue Theatre, and The Complex in Salt Lake City before wrapping-up at The Norva in Norfolk on October 27.

Carcass, Harms Way, and Crypta will provide support throughout the run.

Tickets are currently available via Hatebreed’s official website with the code “hatebreed30.” Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

“30 Years of Hatebreed! What a wild ride it has been!” drummer Matt Byrne said. “The ups, the downs, and all of the in-betweens… I have nothing but gratitude towards my bandmates and each and every one of our fans WORLDWIDE.”

Byrne went on to note that “we’re coming to see you all” and to “stay tuned.”

The anniversary tour follows Hatebreed’s special 30th anniversary show earlier this month in their home state of Connecticut. Hailing from Bridgeport, Hatebreed arrived on the scene in 1994 and dropped their debut Satisfaction is the Death of Desire in 1997. In 2002, they released their breakthrough LP Perserverance, featuring “I Will Be Heard,” followed by hits over the years like “Ghosts of War” and “In Ashes They Shall Reap.”

Find Hatebreed’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Hatebreed 30th Anniversary Tour 2024

9/26 Portland, ME State Theatre

9/27 Boston, MA House of Blues

9/28 New York, NY Terminal 5

9/29 Montreal, QC Mtelus

9/30 Toronto, ON Rebel

10/2 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

10/3 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/7 Cincinnati, OH Bogart´s

10/8 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

10/10 Sauget, IL Pop´s

10/11 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

10/12 San Antonio, TX Vibes Event Center

10/14 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/15 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/16 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/18 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

10/19 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

10/20 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

10/22 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

10/23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

10/24 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

10/25 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

10/26 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall

10/27 Norfolk, VA The Norva