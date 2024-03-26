Korn fans are in for a treat this year.

Following the announcement of their 30th anniversary tour, the nu-metal group revealed that they’ll be hitting the road for a massive trek across North America this summer.

The tour will kick-off at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 12, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Toronto, Newark, Albuquerque, Denver, and Houston. They’ll appear at venues along the way like Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Portland’s Moda Center, and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City before wrapping-up at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on October 27.

Throughout the run, the progressive metal bands Gojira and Spiritbox will open the show.

A Citi presale will run from Tuesday, March 26 through Thursday, March 28 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. An artist presale also began on March 26 and additional presales will follow throughout the week before a general on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Korn’s official website.

Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS,

Alongside their 30th anniversary show at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on October 5 — which will feature a stacked lineup including Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars on the Broadway, Spiritbox, and Vended — Korn is also slated to appear at Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival.

Find Korn’s full list of 2024 tour dates below:

Korn 2024 North America Tour Dates

Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>

Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center