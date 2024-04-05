The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium signed an agreement to continue their partnership with Ticketmaster. The multi-year deal between the parties includes tools for elevated fan experiences besides ticketing service.

Raiders fans will be able to buy verified tickets for games — as well as live events at the stadium — access venue information, and explore exclusive content. The partnership also provides fans and app users with seats and personalized offers like upgrades and event alerts, which they can discover through tools like “Virtual Venue.”

Raiders and Allegiant Stadium will keep benefiting from the ticketing giant’s data, including LiveAnalytics, in their targeted marketing, sales and engagement efforts across all events at the venue.

“Ticketmaster’s philosophy of innovation powers the best possible Allegiant Stadium experience, from ticket purchase, to entry, to the event itself,” Qiava Martinez, Raiders Chief Sales Officer, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership and continue serving fans with access to the top ticketing platform.”

“Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders share our commitment to providing the best experiences for fans, from their moment of discovery to long after the event is over,” Clay Luter, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports for Ticketmaster, said. “We’re excited to build upon our successful partnership and take the fan experience to the next level.”

Other than NFL events like Raiders games and the Pro Bowl Games, the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium hosts highly-anticipated live performances of popular artists across all genres. This year’s concert series at the venue will see the Rolling Stones (May 11), CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 (June 26-July 6), Morgan Wallen (Aug. 8-9), P!nk (Sept. 13), Billy Joel & Sting (Nov. 9) and more in 2024.

Recently, Ticketmaster signed a similar deal with New York City Football Club (NYCFC) to maintain its partnership with the club as its official ticketing provider. It also renewed its agreement with New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and its resident NFL franchises, the New York Giant’s and Jets as their exclusive ticketing provider four months ago.