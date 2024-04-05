Kennedy Center is getting ready for the production of “Bye Bye Birdie” at the Eisenhower Theater in Washington D.C. In a recent statement, the play announced additional cast members set to join the lineup and is slated to take stage from June 7 to 15.

Among the newest additions to “Bye Bye Birdie” is Caroline Aaron, known for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” stepping into the shoes of Mae Peterson. Joining her is Ashlyn Maddox, recognized for her work in “Parade,” taking on the the role of Kim MacAfee.

| RELATED: Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, to Star in Broadway’s ‘Our Town’ |

The cast also includes the talents of Richard Kind, famed for his role in “The Producers,” taking on the character of Harry MacAfee, and Jennifer Laura Thompson, known for her performance in “Dear Evan Hansen,” as Doris MacAfee.

| RELATED: Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells to Star in Broadway’s ‘Tammy Faye‘ |

These actors join the previously announced leading trio of Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez, and Ephraim Sykes, set to take on the roles of Albert Peterson, Rosie Alvarez, and Conrad Birdie. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Jackera Davis, Miguel Gil, Henry Kirk, and Megan Sikora.

For all your theater shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”