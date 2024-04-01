Acclaimed country star and five-time Grammy nominee Sam Hunt is gearing up for his North American summer headlining tour, titled “Locked Up.” Joining Hunt on tour are special artists Russell Dickerson, George Birge, and Dalton Dover on select dates. The 20-city tour is scheduled to run from June to October.

The “Locked Up” tour is slated to begin on June 28 in Bend at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in various cities including Auburn, Camden, Jacksonville, Charleston, Raleigh, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, and London before wrapping up with back-to-back performances on October 18 and 19 in Durant at Choctaw Casino & Resort.

Fans looking to secure their tickets can take advantage of pre-sales for select dates. General on-sale begins April 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Hunt’s official website. Fans can also score tickets through secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer has over 14.4 billion global streams and 50 million RIAA-certified units. Hunt is slated to release his newest EP, Locked Up, on April 5 and headline Boots in the Park on May 10 in Santa Clarita.