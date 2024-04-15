The indie rock band Sleater-Kinney is hitting the road once again, following their recent tour across North America in support of their latest album “Little Rope,” with a fresh set of tour dates for summer 2024.

The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on July 25 at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. From there, the band is slated to visit cities such as Pittsburgh, New Haven, Buffalo, and Motreal before wrapping up in Portland, Oregon on August 7 at The Square.

From there, Sleater-Kinney is expected to resume their European gigs, performing shows on August 10 in Copenhagen, followed by gigs in cities such as Stockholm, Berlin, Munich, Paris, London, and Glasgow. The “Modern Girl” singers are set to be joined by special guests Amyl and the Sniffers, Blonde Redhead, Gustaf, and Gina Birch (The Raincoats) on select dates.

The pair also expected to perform at Summerfest on June 27 in Milwaukee. A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticketing options can be found below:

05/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

05/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

05/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

05/21 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

05/23 – Fremantle, AU @ Metropolis Fremantle

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/30 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

07/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/07 – Portland, OR @ The Square *

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall ^

08/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

08/15 – Coura, PT @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura

08/17 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus %

08/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/20 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria %

08/21 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof ^

08/22 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk %

08/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Docks – Lausanne %

08/24 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom #

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

08/29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

* = w/ Amyl and the Sniffers

^ = w/ Blonde Redhead

% = w/ Gustaf

# = w/ Gina Birch (The Raincoats)