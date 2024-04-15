The indie rock band Sleater-Kinney is hitting the road once again, following their recent tour across North America in support of their latest album “Little Rope,” with a fresh set of tour dates for summer 2024.
The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on July 25 at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. From there, the band is slated to visit cities such as Pittsburgh, New Haven, Buffalo, and Motreal before wrapping up in Portland, Oregon on August 7 at The Square.
From there, Sleater-Kinney is expected to resume their European gigs, performing shows on August 10 in Copenhagen, followed by gigs in cities such as Stockholm, Berlin, Munich, Paris, London, and Glasgow. The “Modern Girl” singers are set to be joined by special guests Amyl and the Sniffers, Blonde Redhead, Gustaf, and Gina Birch (The Raincoats) on select dates.
The pair also expected to perform at Summerfest on June 27 in Milwaukee. A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticketing options can be found below:
Sleater-Kinney 2024 Tour Dates
05/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
05/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
05/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
05/21 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
05/23 – Fremantle, AU @ Metropolis Fremantle
06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
07/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07/30 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
07/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/07 – Portland, OR @ The Square *
08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall ^
08/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
08/15 – Coura, PT @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura
08/17 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus %
08/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/20 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria %
08/21 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof ^
08/22 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk %
08/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Docks – Lausanne %
08/24 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom #
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #
08/29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #
* = w/ Amyl and the Sniffers
^ = w/ Blonde Redhead
% = w/ Gustaf
# = w/ Gina Birch (The Raincoats)