David Adjmi’s “Stereophonic” is set to hit the Broadway stage earlier than anticipated and with an exclusive offer. Initially slated for an April 3 start date, the show will now kick off on April 2, treating theatergoers to a $40 preview performance at the Golden Theatre. The official opening night is slated for April 19.

Fresh from its sold-out world premiere Off-Broadway under the support of Playwrights Horizons, “Stereophonic” is a journey back to the music scene of 1976, where audiences are invited to witness the making of a potentially groundbreaking album by an up-and-coming rock band. The Off-Broadway play garnered critical acclaim, earning a spot on numerous “Best of 2023” theater lists.

| RELATED: Hell’s Kitchen to Offer $39 Lottery Tickets |

The return to Broadway sees the entire original cast reprising their roles – with performances by Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack all under the direction of Daniel Aukin. The musical will feature original songs penned by Will Butler.

The behind-the-scenes team includes Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, Ashley Melone, and Nick Mills.

Tickets to the show are available via the “Stereophonic” official website. Theatergoers can also secure their spots to “Stereophonic” by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”