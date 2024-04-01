The Smashing Pumpkins are due to support Green Day on The Saviors Tour later this year, but before the run, they’ll play a handful of headlining tour dates across the U.S.

The newly-announced dates on “The World Is A Vampire Tour” include gigs at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre, Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee, and Maryland Heights’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. They’ll also appear in Simpsonville, Southaven, Reno, and Las Vegas, as well as Springfield, Illinois for the Illinois State Fair.

Presale tickets for the newly-announced dates are available via an artist presale starting Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by various presales throughout the week. A general on sale is slated for Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time via The Smashing Pumpkins’ official website. Tickets are also available via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

As previously revealed, the “1979” group will join Green Day, playing in cities like Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, St. Louis, New York, and Houston throughout August and September. They’ll also play Montreal’s OSHEAGA Festival.

Earlier this year, the Billy Corgan-fronted group announced they’re seeking a new bandmate following the departure of their longtime guitarist Jeff Scroeder after 15 years this past October.

The new bandmate will join the Smashing Pumpkins’ current lineup: Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, along with touring bassist Jack Bates and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole. The alt-rockers, hailing from Chicago, have become a staple in the rock scene following the release of their breakthrough sophomore record Siamese Dream in 1993, followed by the smash-hit album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in 1995. They’ve since dropped a handful of LPs, including 2023’s Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Parts.

Smashing Pumpkins 2024 Tour Dates

06/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

06/08 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

06/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro ^

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live ^

06/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle ^

06/16 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *

06/19 – Moenschenglabach, DE @ Sparkassenpark (outdoor) ^^

06/21 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena ^^

06/22 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide ^^

06/24 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^^

06/26 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival

06/28 – Luxembourg @ Luxexpo ^^

06/29 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy ^^

06/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Live is Live

07/02 – Gilwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gilwice ^^

07/04 – Prague, CZ @ 02 Universum

07/06 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Festival *

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive

07/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Festival

07/16 – Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena *

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park #

07/31 – Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre #

08/03 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Festival

08/04 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre %

08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field #

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park #

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium #

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

08/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre !

08/16 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair !

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field #

08/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall %

08/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark #

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field #

08/27 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park !

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park #

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park #

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park #

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park #

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field #

09/10 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove !

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field #

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field #

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park #

09/21 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort %

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park #

09/24 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park #

09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau !

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park #

^ = w/ Weezer

* = w/ Tom Morello

^^ = w/ Interpol

# = w/ Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

% = w/ Glorious Sons

! = w/ PVRIS