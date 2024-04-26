Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT), has announced a renewal of a partnership with the Make-A-Wish organization, promising to match donations to help children with critical illnesses experience life-changing events. This collaboration is part of the “WishMakers Wanted” campaign aimed at enlisting support for children with critical illnesses during World Wish Month.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Make-A-Wish, an organization that provides hope, uplifts spirits, and encourages the belief in the impossible,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “As Vivid Seats’ WishMakers, we are honored to continue to help create memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences through the power of live events, for wish kids and their families through this partnership.”

In celebration of World Wish Month, Vivid Seats has pledged to match donations to Make-A-Wish through its Vivid Cheers charitable foundation, up to a total of $250,000. This initiative supports Make-A-Wish’s goal to recruit 1 million new “WishMakers” globally before the end of the month.

Leslie Motter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, emphasized the transformative impact of a wish.

“A wish can provide light in the darkest of circumstances, and it can be a turning point in the lives of children who are battling critical illnesses,” Motter said. “Vivid Seats has been an amazing supporter, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue working with them. Live events provide a way for these children to experience happiness, create memories, and forget about their illnesses, even if it’s just for a little while. We’re fortunate to have Vivid Seats as a partner.”

Since becoming a national partner in 2022, Vivid Seats has donated $550,000 through Vivid Cheers and has played a significant role in raising awareness about the positive impact of fulfilling a child’s wish. Their efforts have focused on connecting wish kids and their families with live events, enriching their lives with joy and unforgettable experiences.

To learn more about how you can contribute to this cause and become a “WishMaker,” visit Wishmaker.org.