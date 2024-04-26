The UK’s leading live events business NEC Group announced a long-term partnership with the global ticketing company AXS.

Through the partnership, NEC aims to enhance the event experience for millions of fans at the UK’s largest venues: Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena Birmingham. Fans will be able to access AXS’s identity-based ticketing solution, AXS Mobile ID, which allows transfers and resale through AXS Official Resale.

AXS will now manage ticket operations previously handled by NEC Group’s internal ticketing arm, The Ticket Factory, while also establishing a ticket hub in Birmingham. All existing employees at The Ticket Factory will transfer to AXS with the move.

NEC Group’s CEO Mel Smith noted that the company aims to make the customer’s experience “brilliant, from the moment they think about buying a ticket, to the experience they have at our venues, and every interaction beyond.”

“The AXS platform opens new and exciting opportunities for us to connect with customers and enhance their journey with us,” Smith said in a statement. “We are delighted AXS has chosen to establish a centre of ticketing operations in Birmingham and look forward to a long-term partnership for the benefit of customers and the community.”

AXS’ CEO Bryan Perez echoed similar sentiments, noting that they are “thrilled” to welcome the NEC Group to the AXS family.

“We share their vision for transforming the entire customer journey for fans at Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena Birmingham and look forward to deploying our industry leading AXS Mobile ID for fans and Apex platform for arenas to meet that goal,” Perez said. “We are also excited to establish another base of operations in the West Midlands that will help grow and service our partners throughout the UK.”

This is the latest news for AXS; last week, the ticketing platform officially acquired a majority stake in WRSTBND, the access control point-of-sale solution provider for live events and venues. Additionally, AXS recently revealed a partnership with TikTok, allowing fans to purchase tickets directly in the app.