The 2024 Field & Stream Music Fest is slated to take place October 4 to 6 in Winnsboro, South Carolina. The three-day festival offers a mix of music and outdoor activities.

Headlining Field & Stream Music Fest are Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and rock legends ZZ Top. These top acts are set to be joined by other performers such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Shane Smith & The Saints, Kameron Marlowe, Larry Fleet, Colt Ford, David Lee Murphy, Ashland Craft, and Eli Winders.

In January, The Field & Stream brand recently underwent a transformation. It was announced that Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with an ownership group, had purchased the Field & Stream outdoor lifestyle brand. This acquisition included the retail trademark from Dick’s Sporting Goods and the media platform from Recurrent, bringing the brand under unified ownership for the first time in its 150-year history.

Reflecting on the acquisition, Church shared: “I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck.”

“That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures and I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page. They were my Bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on.”

Wallen echoed Church’s sentiment, highlighting the brand’s significance in his own life, noting, “there’s nothin’ I love more than being with friends around a campfire, on a boat or in a deer stand — and Field & Stream represents all of those to me.”

“Being part of its future is incredible and we want to keep bringing people together outdoors, makin’ memories, for generations to come.”

In addition to music, The Field & Stream Music Fest offers an array of outdoor excursions. Festival-goers can look forward to activities such as bass fishing, off-road adventures, mountain biking, 3D archery, and fly casting.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and a full lineup can be found below:

Field & Stream Music Fest Lineup