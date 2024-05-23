The groundbreaking musical “How to Dance in Ohio” is set to make its international debut in the United Kingdom in 2025.

Following a successful yet brief run on Broadway earlier this season, the production’s U.K. premiere was announced during the Broadway reunion concert on May 20. The specific venue for the U.K. run has yet to be disclosed.

Adapted from Alexandra Shiva’s 2015 HBO documentary, “How to Dance in Ohio” delves into the lives of autistic young adults at a counseling center in Ohio. The narrative, guided by the support of clinical psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo, captures the group as they prepare for a spring formal dance.

The Broadway production, which opened at the Belasco Theatre on December 10, 2023, after previews began on November 15, was a milestone for neurodivergent representation. The show featured seven openly autistic actors portraying the seven autistic characters, embodying the show’s mantra: “nothing about us without us.”

Directed by Sammi Cannold, along with composers Jacob Yandura and book writer and lyricist Rebekah Greer Melocik, made their Broadway debuts with this production. The cast, including Desmond Edwards (Remy), Amelia Fei (Caroline), Madison Kopec (Marideth), Liam Pearce (Drew), Imani Russell (Mel), Conor Tague (Tommy), and Ashley Wool (Jessica), also marked their first appearances on the Main Stem. These actors initially brought their roles to life during the show’s world premiere at Syracuse Stage in 2022.

Stay up-to-date on the latest information and cast announcements by checking out the “How to Dance in Ohio” official website.