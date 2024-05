Australian Olivia Rodrigo fans are in for a treat: the “Bad Idea Right?” singer just added four more shows Down Under.

As previously announced, Rodrigo will play Melbourne’s 15,000-seat Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s 22,000-capacity Qudos Bank Arena this October as a part of her GUTS World Tour. Now, her itinerary has doubled — appearing for two more shows in each city. This will mark her first-ever run Down under; while she was previously supposed to appear in Australia last September, the trip was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

She’ll also appear in Asia for the first time on this run, stopping in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Currently, Rodrigo is on the road in the U.K. and Europe, following her first round of shows across North America.

| READ: Olivia Rodrigo Team Bars Abortion Access Groups Handing Out Plan B at Shows |

GUTS, Rodrigo’s sophomore record, dropped in September and made noise with the No. 1 Billboard hit “Vampire,” along with “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back.” The record follows her 2021 debut SOUR.

Find Rodrigo’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Olivia Rodrigo | GUTS World Tour

Fri May 17 – London, UK – The O2

Sat May 18 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 03 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 16 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Fri Sep 20 – Seoul, Korea – Jamsil Arena

Tue Sep 24 – Hong Kong, China – Asia World Arena

Tue Oct 1 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Wed Oct 9 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Thu Oct 10 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Oct 13 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena (NEW SHOW)

Mon Oct 14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena (NEW SHOW)

Thu Oct 17 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena (NEW SHOW)

Tue Oct 22 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena (NEW SHOW)