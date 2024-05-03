Slightly Stoopid, in collaboration with Cloud 9 Adventures, is getting ready for their 10th edition of Closer to the Sun. Set to take place for four days from December 11 to the 15 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Headlining the event are the hosts themselves, Slightly Stoopid. Joining them are an array of artists, including Stick Figure, Sublime, Fortunate Youth, Cypress Hill, Iration, The Elovaters, Z-Trip, G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter, Eli-Mac, Tropidelic and Boostive.

Closer to the Sun is known to draw in a tight-knit community of devoted fans alongside newcomers – offering festival goers a chance to experience an all-inclusive concert vacation.

Slightly Stoopid is also gearing up for their “Slightly Dirty Summer” tour with Dirty Heads, kicking off on July 11 in Cleveland, spanning 23 dates. Other stops will include Jacksonville, Charleston, and Virginia Beach before wrapping up on August 25 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater.

Pre-sale for Closer to the Sun tickets begins Monday, May 6 with public on sale starting Tuesday, May 7 at 1 p.m. ET. A complete list of artists set to perform can be found below: