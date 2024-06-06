‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ star Bob The Drag Queen toured around the world as the emcee for pop icon Madonna, and now, he is set to embark on his own 35-date comedy run this fall.
The “This Is Wild!” world tour kicks-off in Sacramento on September 18, followed by shows in Seattle, Calgary, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and Dallas. He’ll stop at venues along the way like New Haven’s College Street Music Hall, The Egyptian Theatre in Boise, Austin’s Paramount Theatre, and L’Olympia in Montreal before wrapping-up at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on November 15.
During the show, fans can expect to see Bob’s multi-facated performance skills, including stand-up comedy, crowd work, and music.
“If you’ve ever laughed with me on the internet, wait till you see me in person,” Bob said in a press release.
Ahead of the North American jaunt, Bob will perform at previously-announced gigs throughout Australia during July. As for European fans, Bob said to “stay tuned.”
Tickets for the North American shows are available for presale this week, followed by a general on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Bob’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Bob The Drag Queen Tickets
Bob The Drag Queen Tickets at Bob The Drag Queen’s Official Site
Bob The Drag Queen Tickets at StubHub
Bob The Drag Queen Tickets at Vivid Seats
Bob The Drag Queen Tickets at Ticket Club
Bob The Drag Queen | This Is Wild! World Tour
18 September – Sacramento, CA – Crest Sacramento
19 September – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
21 September – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
22 September – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
24 September – Boise, ID – The Egyptian Theatre
26 September – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre
27 September – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
28 September – Victoria, BC – McPherson Playhouse
30 September – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
1 October – Edmonton, BC – Myer Horowitz Theatre
4 October – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater
5 October – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
6 October – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
9 October – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
10 October – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
11 October – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre
13 October – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
16 October – New York, NY – The Town Hall
17 October – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
18 October – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre
20 October – Portland, ME – State Theatre
21 October – Montreal, QB – L’Olympia
24 October – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
26 October – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
28 October – Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion
29 October – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
30 October – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham
1 November – Columbus, GA – Bill Heard Theatre
2 November – Tampa, FL – Ferguson Hall
3 November – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
7 November – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
8 November – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
10 November – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
14 November – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway
15 November – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels