‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ star Bob The Drag Queen toured around the world as the emcee for pop icon Madonna, and now, he is set to embark on his own 35-date comedy run this fall.

The “This Is Wild!” world tour kicks-off in Sacramento on September 18, followed by shows in Seattle, Calgary, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and Dallas. He’ll stop at venues along the way like New Haven’s College Street Music Hall, The Egyptian Theatre in Boise, Austin’s Paramount Theatre, and L’Olympia in Montreal before wrapping-up at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on November 15.

During the show, fans can expect to see Bob’s multi-facated performance skills, including stand-up comedy, crowd work, and music.

“If you’ve ever laughed with me on the internet, wait till you see me in person,” Bob said in a press release.

Ahead of the North American jaunt, Bob will perform at previously-announced gigs throughout Australia during July. As for European fans, Bob said to “stay tuned.”

Tickets for the North American shows are available for presale this week, followed by a general on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Bob’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

18 September – Sacramento, CA – Crest Sacramento

19 September – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

21 September – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

22 September – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

24 September – Boise, ID – The Egyptian Theatre

26 September – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre

27 September – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

28 September – Victoria, BC – McPherson Playhouse

30 September – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

1 October – Edmonton, BC – Myer Horowitz Theatre

4 October – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

5 October – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

6 October – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

9 October – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

10 October – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

11 October – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

13 October – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

16 October – New York, NY – The Town Hall

17 October – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

18 October – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre

20 October – Portland, ME – State Theatre

21 October – Montreal, QB – L’Olympia

24 October – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

26 October – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

28 October – Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

29 October – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

30 October – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

1 November – Columbus, GA – Bill Heard Theatre

2 November – Tampa, FL – Ferguson Hall

3 November – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

7 November – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

8 November – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

10 November – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

14 November – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway

15 November – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels