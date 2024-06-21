The creators behind the Abba Voyage show are reportedly exploring a new venture featuring Elvis Presley.

Pophouse Entertainment, the company responsible for the innovative Abba Voyage experience, is in discussions with Sony Music and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which jointly own the rights to Presley’s music, image, and likeness.

Initial speculation suggested that Pophouse was aiming to purchase the rights to Elvis Presley’s extensive musical catalog. However, emerging reports indicate that a commercial partnership is a more likely outcome. Despite the buzz, Pophouse, Sony, and ABG have yet to issue any official statements regarding these discussions. The initial reports about these talks were first published by the Financial Times.

Pophouse Entertainment, co-founded by Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, has achieved significant success with the Abba Voyage show in London. Since its launch in 2022, the show has sold over two million tickets. The performance takes place in a specially constructed arena and features life-size avatars of Abba’s members as they appeared in the 1970s, accompanied by a live band.

The potential notion of a Elvis hologram show follows the tremendous economic success of the Abba Voyage project. According to an analysis conducted by Sound Diplomacy, a research and strategy consultancy, and RealWorth, a social value consultancy, Abba Voyage generated a net economic benefit of £178 million (€205 million/$226 million) for London in its first year.