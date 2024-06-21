Two Madonna fans who sued the pop star and promoter Live Nation over late start times for her Brooklyn concerts last year have voluntarily ended their lawsuit, court records show.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez gave notice of the dismissal with prejudice, meaning that their claims cannot be refiled. Jeff Warshafsky, who represents both Madonna and Live Nation, filed a letter on Wednesday noting that the dismissal was “not the result of any settlement.”

“Defendants believe that this action was a frivolous strike suit designed to force them to incur legal expenses,” Warshafsky wrote. “Plaintiffs have now abandoned this lawsuit when it became clear that this approach would not result in a settlement payment and that they would need to oppose defendants’ motion to dismiss the Amended Complaint.”

Fellows and Alvarez did not say in the court filing why they voluntarily dismissed the suit.

The pair brought-on the lawsuit against Madonna in January after attending the “Like A Virgin” singer’s show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in December 2023. The plaintiffs alleged the concert, which was already rescheduled from July after Madonna was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection, started more than two hours later than the original 8:30 p.m. starting time.

The pair claimed they would have never purchased a ticket if they “had they known that the concerts would start after 10:30 p.m,” noting that the singer did not notify ticketholders that the show would start much later than the start time on their ticket. Following the show, Fellows and Alvarez claimed they were left with limited options for public transportation on a week night and dealt with increased ride share prices, leaving them “stranded in the middle of the night.” Additionally, they claimed further harm because they had to “get up early and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

This isn’t the only lawsuit stemming from Madonna’s late start times; she was the subject of another suit from three concertgoers for her tardiness at a Washington, D.C. show on December 18, 2023, noting they were “deceived” and had to “leave the concerts early prior to the concerts’ conclusion.”

Additionally, she was recently targeted in another class action suit by a fan in California. Concertgoer Justen Lipeles alleges the “Vogue” singer’s “Celebration Tour” shows in February and March “purposely and deceptively” withheld information in its marketing and shows did not start on time “as promised,” he’s also alleging that concertgoers were “forced to watch topless women” who stimulated “sexual acts” onstage, which “subjected them to pornography without warning.”