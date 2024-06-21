Comedian and YouTuber Kurtis Conner is heading out on his first world tour this summer. Titled “The Goodfellow World Tour,” the comedy trek will stretch across 14 cities in North America, with more dates to be announced .

Conner’s biggest project yet will kick off August 29 at Tampa Theater before visiting several cities including Boston, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. The tour will wrap up at Fisher Theater in Detroit on September 22.

I'M GOING ON MY FIRST WORLD TOUR! 🌎 if you don't see your city/country on here, stay tuned because I'm going all around the world and A BUNCH MORE cities will be announced soon

Back in 2013, Conner was active on Vine, which was popular for producing short videos at the time. He continued generating content on YouTube and reached a broader audience, exceeding 5 million subscribers all over the world. Meanwhile, earlier his career, he performed stand-up shows in his homeland Canada and self-released his debut comedy album Cuppla Jokes in 2016. The album ranked at No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts and No. 6 on the Billboard comedy charts.

Conner adopts a deadpan delivery in his comedy style and approaches to the commentary genre in a more lighthearted way. Using a comedy pattern similar to those of Drew Gooden and Danny Gonzalez, he performed as a special guest and opening act for his fellow YouTubers during their “We Are Two Different People” tour five years ago.

He sold out theaters across Australia and New Zealand and showed up as a featured artist at Just For Laughs in Montreal in 2023. Additionally, he hosts the “Very Really Good” podcast.

See Conner’s full tour schedule and the ticket purchasing options below:

Kurtis Conner: The Goodfellow World Tour 2024 Dates

Thu Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theater

Fri Aug 30 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sat Aug 31 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Sun Sep 01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Thu Sep 05 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri Sep 06 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater

Sat Sep 07 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Sep 13 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Sep 15 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu Sep 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater

Fri Sep 20 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Sat Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Sun Sep 22 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theater