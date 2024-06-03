The highly-anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been “indefinitely” postponed following a health scare.

According to reports, 56-year-old Tyson experienced a medical emergency while flying from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26, where he experienced an ulcer flare-up, leaving him dizzy and nauseous. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Tyson consulted with medical professionals regarding his condition and was recommended to do minimal, light training over the next few weeks.

“The Problem Child” and “Iron Mike” agreed that it is “only fair” to postpone the fight so that “both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself,” MVP said.

The match, originally scheduled for July 20, will now take place at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium later this year. A new date is set to be announced on Friday, June 7.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” Tyson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

Tyson also issued a statement directly to Paul: “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.”

Paul responded, noting that he “fully supports” postponing the fight so “Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.”

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish,” Paul said. “Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

Previously-purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Those who are unable to attend the new fight and purchased tickets via SeatGeek are encouraged to contact SeatGeek at [email protected] with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson.”

While Tyson hasn’t competed in a professional match since 2005 — and last won in 2003 — he is known as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time with a record of 50-6. Paul, who just began boxing in 2018, has a record of 9-1. The match will mark the largest age gap in a professional fight in boxing history, with Paul 31 years younger than Tyson.