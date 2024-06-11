Lincoln Center Theater announced its upcoming season, which will feature the Broadway debut of the 1996 musical “Floyd Collins.”

Created by Adam Guettel and Tina Landau, the production is set to begin performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 27, 2025, with an opening night scheduled for April 21. Landau directed the musical’s original Off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons in 1996.

“Floyd Collins” is based on the true story of a cave explorer who discovers what he believes could be a major tourist attraction, only to become trapped inside the cave on his way out. The efforts to rescue him above ground became one of the nation’s first-ever media circuses, drawing widespread attention and captivating the public.

A planned 2022 Off-Broadway revival by Out of the Box Theatrics was canceled, citing that Landau and Guettel were revising the show and did not want it produced in New York City at that time – suggesting that the upcoming Broadway production will likely feature significant revisions.

“Floyd Collins” is set to join another production in Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway lineup, “McNEAL.” Starring Robert Downey Jr, “McNEAL” is scheduled to begin performances on September 5, with its opening night slated for September 30 at the Beaumont.