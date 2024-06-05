Unrivaled, a three-on-three women’s basketball league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to revolutionize women’s professional sports with unprecedented salaries and equity opportunities.

The league promises to offer the highest average salary in the history of women’s professional sports, marking a significant step forward for gender equality in athletics.

Unrivaled’s inaugural season is scheduled forJanuary 2025, timed to coincide with the WNBA’s offseason, allowing the league’s top talent to participate. Each player in Unrivaled will not only earn a six-figure salary but also hold a piece of equity in the league.

While many WNBA players seek supplemental income by playing overseas during the offseason, Unrivaled aims to provide a lucrative alternative that keeps players stateside, while ensuring financial stability.

The league has garnered support from soccer icons Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, as well as former basketball stars Steve Nash and Carmelo Anthony. Additional backing comes from women’s golf legend Michelle Wie West, actor Ashton Kutcher, and former ESPN president John Skipper, now with Meadowlark Media.

Unrivaled’s model is designed to address long-standing financial disparities faced by female athletes. Currently, the average WNBA salary stands at $130,000, with potential additional earnings through ambassador roles that pay up to $250,000.

“We’re incredibly excited about Unrivaled,” said Collier to the Associated Press. “Compensation is a huge part of Unrivaled as a league and a business. All the players in this first year will have equity in the league. For players to have a piece of the pie essentially to grow their generational wealth is something we’re really excited about.”

Stewart elaborated on the broader vision for the league, stating, “It’s amazing, not only for the salaries to be similar or more than your WNBA salary, but to be able to build brand partnerships that can’t come into the W or the NBA. It’s more than just an initial salary, but showing these companies who you are as a player.”