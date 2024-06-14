“Sleep No More” just announced yet another extension of its Off-Broadway run due to high demand.

Initially set to close in January after 13-years at the McKittrick Hotel, the immersive show has now announced its “final-final” extension through September 29. “Sleep No More,” a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” reimagined with interactive audience participation, began previews on March 7, 2011. Since then, it has seen more than two million attendees and staged over 5,000 performances.

| RELATED: ‘Stereophonic’ Receives Second Extension into 2025 |

Barrett and Doyle are part of the British theatre company Punchdrunk, which first presented “Sleep No More” in London. The New York debut was brought to life by Emursive’s Randy Weiner, Arthur Karpati, and Jonathan Hochwald, in association with Rebecca Gold Productions.

The show’s structure deviates from traditional theatre. Audiences are free to roam five floors of the McKittrick Hotel, observing scenes and scenarios that bring Shakespeare’s tale to life. Participants wear masks and must remain silent, adding to the immersive atmosphere. They are encouraged to open drawers, pull back curtains, read private notes and journals, and follow performers.

“We are incredibly proud of the artistic community Sleep No More has nurtured and the many distinct audiences it has loved in New York. Thirteen years ago, we could never have imagined the astonishing journey this show has been on,” creators Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle shared in a previous joint statement. “It’s had an incalculable impact on us all and will live on in our hearts, seep through our skin and sleep in the deepest parts of our imaginations.”