The Tony Award-nominated play “Stereophonic,” written by David Adjmi and featuring music by Will Butler, has once again extended its Broadway run.

“Stereophonic” opened on April 19 at the John Golden Theatre after beginning previews on April 2. Originally scheduled for a limited engagement through July 7, the play was first extended to August 18 and will now continue its run until January 5, 2025.

Directed by Daniel Aukin, the play has made Broadway history by receiving 13 Tony Award nominations — the most ever for a straight play — including a nomination for Best Play. The production is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills.

Set in a 1970s recording studio, “Stereophonic” provides a portrayal of a rock band as they navigate the process of recording their sophomore album. The play explores the complexities of the artistic process and the personal dramas that unfold within the band.

The cast features Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack, all of who reprised their roles from the show’s initial Off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons in late 2023.

“I definitely knew from the beginning that I wanted it to feel very granular. I wanted them to talk about very mundane things, because that is what a collaborative process is like,” Adjmi shared with Playbill. “And even though people look really glamorous and really blown out on stage, I can channel this profound energy of when they’re living their lives—doing laundry and frying an egg. I’m really interested in that duality. And I just didn’t want to do a boilerplate depiction of rock stars.”

