Live entertainment producer ASM Global and the solutions platform Project Admission have entered into a strategic partnership.

Through the partnership, Project Admission plans to utilize its platform to create efficiencies and increase revenue“ with ASM’s clients.

Arich Berghammer, SVP Revenue and Growth for Stadiums, Arenas & Theatres at ASM Global, said that “Project Admission is doing what no one else has done before.”

“The value they bring to ASM Global is what sets them apart from others in this industry,” Berghammer said. “Their platform allows us to focus on what matters – our fans, selling tickets and creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Project Admission echoed similar sentiments; CEO Stephen Glicken noted that working with ASM Global “has been incredible and has allowed us to open up new opportunities for all of the stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

“We can now efficiently connect across the major ticketing platforms to provide cross-venue data and a unified sales engine, which has never been possible before,” Glicken said. “ASM’s future-forward approach and willingness to leverage modern technology has created a new standard for consumer engagement, reporting, and inventory management.”

Project Admission not only works in the sporting industry — working with 50 sports teams across North American leagues — but it also works with stakeholders in live entertainment, including music artists. It adds assistance to teams, venues, and promotes with its digital customizable storefront, bulk distribution tool, and cross-venue data portal.

This is the latest news for ASM Global; last year, the company announced it would continue its decade-long partnership with The Oncenter and St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. It also was recently awarded a contract extension with Michigan’s largest convention center, Huntington Place.