The Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo” is set to embark on a U.S. national tour, with Broadway star Carolee Carmello in the lead role.

The tour is set to kick off at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22. From there, it will make stops in various cities including Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Nashville, and Washington D.C.

“Kimberly Akimbo,” which premiered Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company before transferring to Broadway in 2022, won the Best Musical Tony Award at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The musical is based on David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2000 play of the same name. It follows the story of Kimberly Levaco, a New Jersey teenager with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to age four times faster than normal. Lindsay-Abaire adapted his original script into a Tony-winning book for the musical and also penned the lyrics, while Jeanine Tesori composed the Tony-winning score.

The creative team behind the Broadway production is set to reunite for the tour. Jessica Stone, who received a Tony nomination for her direction of “Kimberly Akimbo” and is currently represented on Broadway with “Water for Elephants,” will again helm the production.

The team includes choreographer Danny Mefford, orchestrator John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt, music supervisor Chris Fenwick, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up designer J. Jared Janas.

The production is cast by Craig Burns of The Telsey Office, with Shawn Pennington as the production stage manager.

