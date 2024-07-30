Zach Tucker’s “Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour” is set to make its return Off-Broadway. Following a series of sold-out performances worldwide, the show is scheduled for a limited engagement at the Connelly Theater from September 3 to 14.

Alchemation and Zucker’s production company, Stamptown, are producing the show in association with SoHo Playhouse. The show is directed by Jonny Woolley and co-devised by Woolley and Dylan Woodley.

In “Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour,” Zucker takes on the character of Jack Tucker, a standup comedian who hails from the Upstate New York regional theater scene. Tucker is portrayed as a “bonafide legend” within his community, but beneath the surface, he grapples with personal turmoil. The character’s struggles include a failing marriage, a strained relationship with his son, and the pressure of loan sharks.

“Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour” saw sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and has since had successful runs at London’s Soho Theatre, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and the New York Comedy Festival. SoHo Playhouse also hosted the show earlier this year.

For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, fans can visit jacktuckercomedy.com.