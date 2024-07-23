“Phantom of the Opera,” which concluded its 35-year Broadway run in 2023, may be returning to the stage. Reports hint at performances beginning on March 15, 2025.

According to an unconfirmed listing on the industry publication, Theatrical Index reports that the musical might be gearing up for an Off-Broadway revival.

| RELATED: Broadway Sets Theater and Premiere Date for ‘Redwood’ |

The listing does not specify a theater or reveal many details about the creative team. However, it mentions Evan Bernardin Productions as the general manager and Kate Lumpkin Casting handling the casting process.

Official sources, including the Really Useful Group, Lloyd Webber’s production company, have remained silent on the matter. As of now, there has been no confirmation from any of the entities reportedly involved in this potential revival.

| RELATED: Chicago to Stage’ Ali’ Musical Ahead of Broadway Debut |

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, and a book by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, “Phantom of the Opera” premiered in 1986 in the West End and debuted on Broadway in 1988. Adapted from Gaston Leroux’s novel, the story revolves around a young soprano who becomes the muse and obsession of a mysterious masked man living beneath the Paris Opéra House.

Cameron Mackintosh, the original producer, has expressed intentions to bring the musical back to Broadway, as he mentioned both before and during the closing of the final Broadway performance in 2023. However, there has yet to be an official update on those plans.