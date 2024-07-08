Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been the highest-grossing world tour of 2024 so far, despite facing criticism for late starts times.

According to data from Pollstar, Madonna’s tour, which started last year, has grossed $178.1 million to date, with an average ticket price of $208.85 and an average attendance of 13,378 people per show.

However, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is expected to eclipse Madonna’s earnings once its box office data become available. Although Swift has not allowed her official box office totals to be reported by trade publications, Pollstar‘s estimates suggest that The Eras Tour could be the first to cross the billion-dollar mark.

Last year’s figures put The Eras Tour at over $1 billion in gross earnings, and it’s projected to add another $1 billion this year. If these projections hold true, Swift’s tour will likely have grossed over $2 billion by the time it concludes in December.

| RELATED: Madonna Fans End Lawsuit Over Late Start Times |

Bad Bunny is in second place for 2024, whose “Most Wanted Tour” has grossed $174.5 million. Bad Bunny previously held the record for the most-streamed artist in a single day on Spotify, a title that Swift took over this April.

Mexican singer Luis Miguel ranks third with a gross of $169.4 million from his self-named tour. The tour completed its legs in Latin America, the United States, and Canada and is now in the midst of its European leg.