Las Vegas is gearing up to host the inaugural Neon City Festival coinciding with the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend this November. The festival, set to take place from November 22 to 24, will be free to attend.

Reports indicate that the festival is receiving significant support from downtown casinos, which experienced financial difficulties during last year’s F1 event. Instead of positioning itself as competition to the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix, the festival aims to enhance the overall experience for visitors and drive business to various downtown establishments.

According to a report from Vital Vegas at Casino.org, the idea for the Neon City Festival was discussed during a meeting of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LCVA). The agenda highlighted the festival’s potential to boost downtown visitation during the F1 weekend.

“The inaugural Neon City Festival will take place over the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, November 22-24, 2024, to drive incremental visitation to Downtown Las Vegas,” the agenda stated. “The Neon City Festival will include programming across Fremont Street Experience, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, and the surrounding downtown area.”

In support of the festival, the LCVA has approved a $1 million sponsorship package. This funding will be used to secure musical headliners and enhance the overall festival experience.

“The Neon City Festival will incorporate an eclectic mix of A-list musical talent, local vendors, art installations and exhibits, and a variety of food and beverage outlets from famed Las Vegas venues,” the agenda continued. “The Neon City Festival will be free and open to the public of all ages.”