SeatGeek announced its latest partnership with the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The Utah Royals, re-established in the NWSL, have chosen SeatGeek as their primary ticketing partner – marking SeatGeek’s fourth partnership with the league. The decision is expected to elevate fan engagement, increase revenue, and streamline the ticket purchasing process through SeatGeek’s integrated platform.

“We chose SeatGeek as our ticketing platform because of their proven track record across both NWSL and various other sports,” said the president of the Utah Royals, Michelle Hyncik. “They take a technology-first approach, which really resonates with what we’re building here.”

This partnership with the Utah Royals is part of a broader trend of SeatGeek strengthening its presence in women’s soccer. The company has already established successful collaborations with other NWSL teams, including the Portland Thorns, who recently extended their partnership with SeatGeek after seven years.

Alexis Lee, president of business operations at Portland Thorns FC, highlighted the importance of SeatGeek’s role in their operations.

“SeatGeek’s innovative approach to ticketing has been instrumental in our success,” Lee said. “Their technology supports our operational needs and helps us build a stronger community around soccer. We look forward to continuing our partnership and achieving even greater heights together.”

SeatGeek’s CEO Jack Groetzinger expressed excitement about the expanding partnerships within the NWSL and beyond.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the ticketing experience across all levels of sports,” Groetzinger said. “Working with the Utah Royals and continuing our relationship with the Portland Thorns exemplifies our commitment to supporting women’s soccer and enhancing the overall fan experience.”

SeatGeek’s influence extends beyond the NWSL. Earlier this month, the company announced the extension of its partnership with English Premier League side Aston Villa. The company also expanded its MLB roster with the addition of ten teams and became the Ranger’s primary ticketing partner.