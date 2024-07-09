The stage adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” is in the midst of their pre-West End run at Theatre Royal Plymouth – which began on July 6.

This musical, based on the 2006 film, is getting ready for its West End debut at London’s Dominion Theatre on October 24. Performances in Plymouth are set to continue through August 17.

Leading the cast is Vanessa Williams, who is slated to step into the role of Miranda Priestly. Sharing the stage with Williams is Georgie Buckland, portraying Andy Sachs, and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily. James Darch will play Christian, while Rhys Whitfield appears as Nate. The cast is rounded out by Matt Henry as Nige.

Jerry Mitchell is set to direct and choreograph the production with scenic designer Tim Hatley, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Gareth Owen, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.

The musical score features songs by Elton John and lyrics by Shania Taub with a book by Kate Wetherhead. Orchestrations and arrangements are handled by music supervisor Tom Deering, Katharine Woolley as the music director and Giles Martin serving as the music executive.

For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, theatergoers can visit the play’s official website DevilWearsPradaMusical.com.