The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is expected to extend its season to a record 44 games in 2025.

According to an email sent by the Chicago Sky to their season-ticket holders, the expansion was revealed as the team communicated its expectation for approval of the new schedule. Notably, the announcement comes amid significant ticket price increases.

The email, obtained by Front Office Sports, indicated that the upcoming 2025 season would feature 22 home games plus a preseason game, as reflected in the season ticket invoices sent out to fans. This schedule expansion represents a four-game increase from the current 40-game season.

The league’s current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) allows up to a 44-game season. However, this extension might be temporary, as players have the option to notify the league by November of this year if they intend to opt out of the CBA, which would then expire following the 2025 season.

Despite the rumors surrounding the expansion, there are logistical challenges to consider. Extending the mid-May through mid-October season poses potential conflicts, as starting earlier could overlap with the college basketball season, creating a chaotic turnaround for rookies.

Conversely, extending into the fall would increase scheduling conflicts for teams that share arenas with NBA or NHL teams. While adding more games in the middle of the season is an option, the often crowded and inconsistent schedules of the past suggest this might not be the best approach.