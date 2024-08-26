Broadway’s long-running musical “Aladdin” is set to welcome a new group of performers to its cast at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

On August 27, Nathan Levy, Colt Prattes, and Michael Schimmele will take on the roles of Omar, Kassim, and Babkak. Their arrival marks a shift as they step into the shoes of outgoing actors Brad Weinstock, Milo Alosi, and Zach Bencal, who gave their final performances on August 25. Levy and Prattes previously portrayed their respective characters during the musical’s national tour.

In addition to the trio, Marcus M. Martin is also slated to join the cast on August 27, taking on the role of standby for the characters of Genie and Babkak. Martin’s entrance will coincide with the departure of Jeremy Gaston, the current standby for these roles, who also left the production on August 25.

For Schimmele and Martin, this casting marks their Broadway debuts. Schimmele’s prior theater experience includes performances at the Paper Mill Playhouse in productions such as “Sister Act” and “Rent.” Meanwhile, Martin garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Genie during the “Aladdin” national tour.

The new additions to the “Aladdin” cast will join Adi Roy as Aladdin, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. The musical is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and produced by Disney Theatrical Group under the leadership of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher.

“Aladdin” has become a staple of Broadway since it first opened, recently celebrating its tenth anniversary. The show, which features a Tony Award-nominated score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, along with a Tony-nominated book by Chad Beguelin, is based on the 1992 animated Disney film.

