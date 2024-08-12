The Oakland Athletics are wrapping-up over 50 years in the city next month with a final sold-out game.

While the A’s have more than seven weeks left in their longtime home of Oakland, the MLB team has successfully ensured that their last match in the Bay Area will be one to remember. Their final game at the 19,200-capacity Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is set to take place on September 26 against the Rangers.

The anticipated attendance numbers are a stark difference from the amount of fans the team has been pulling-in this season; the A’s highest single-game record at the venue totaled 56,310 fans in 2018, but this season, they’re averaging less than 9,000 fans per game. The team also hit a season-low, drawing 3,296 fans during a match against the Cardinals earlier this year.

As a final farewell to their fanbase, the A’s are offering $2 tickets to the game on September 24 followed by $10 tickets to the September 25 game. They’re also allowing free parking and early gate entry during these games. Then, they’re set to round-out the season for a final three games against the Mariners in Seattle.

Next year, the team will head to Sacramento for a three-year stay at Sutter Health Park. The venue, which has a capacity of 14,000 is home to the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants, the River Cats. The A’s are slated to move to a planned $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas in 2028, however, the relocation left fans infuriated and sparked a fan-led revolt. The MLB approved the move, however, a court in Nevada is currently exploring the pros and cons of a $380 million public funding deal of the venue.