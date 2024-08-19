Hip-Hop 101: From New York to The Bay has announced its headlining acts for its 2024 edition. Slated to take the stage are hip-hop icons Public Enemy, Cypress Hill, and De La Soul. The event serves as a tribute to the roots of the genre, bringing together some of the most influential artists from both coasts.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the Oakland Arena on November 9. Too $hort, Eric B & Rakim, Dilated Peoples, and Mistah Fab are also set to take the stage.

In addition to their performance at HipHop 101, Cypress Hill is gearing up for their North American tour, along with appearances at Riot Fest, Closer to the Sun, and Aftershock. Public Enemy is also slated to perform at Riot Fest, as well as The Big E Xfinity Arena on September 28.

Notably, Chicago’s Riot Fest recently announced a last-minute return to its original home at Douglas Park, going back on an earlier decision to relocate to a SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL.

Festival goers can secure their spot to Hip-Hop 101 by visiting one of the links below:

Hip-Hop 101 Ticket Links

Hip-Hop 101 tickets at MEGAseats

Hip-Hop 101 tickets at StubHub

Hip-Hop 101 tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Hip-Hop 101 tickets at Vivid Seats