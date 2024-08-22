Janet Jackson is getting ready to head to Vegas with her newly announced residency at the Resorts World Theater. The residency, titled “Janet Jackson: Las Vegas,” is scheduled to kick off during New Year’s week and extend through mid-February 2025.

Following the success of her Together Again Tour, which began in 2023 and wrapped up in October 2024, Jackson is returning to Vegas after her last residency in 2019 at Park MGM, “Janet Jackson: Metamorphosis” show.

The series of 10 shows is slated to start with a New Year’s Eve celebration as Jackson takes the stage on December 30 and 31. She then has performances scheduled to resume in early January, with shows on January 3 and 4 before wrapping up with six performances in February with shows on the 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, and 15.

Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president, AEG Presents Las Vegas, expressed his excitement about Jackson’s return to Vegas.

“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” Reynolds said. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

In addition to her North American tour dates, Jackson has been touring internationally, with a series of performances scheduled in Europe during September and October 2024. The “All for You” singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Amsterdam before her final international performance on October 13 in Glasgow.

Tickets for “Janet Jackson: Las Vegas” will go on sale on Wednesday, August 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can secure their spots to the “Janet Jackson: Las Vegas” residency by visiting one of the links below:

Janet Jackson Ticket Links

Janet Jackson tickets at MEGAseats

Janet Jackson tickets at janetjackson.com

Janet Jackson tickets at StubHub

Janet Jackson tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Janet Jackson tickets at Vivid Seats