Leon Bridges is getting ready for his newly announced North American tour, “Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour.” The tour coincides with his upcoming self-titled album, Leon – scheduled for release on October 4.

The tour is slated to kick off on October 15 in San Diego at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Nashville before wrapping up on November 15 in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena.

Joining Bridges on the tour are special guests Hermanos Gutiérrez and Charley Crockett, who is set to join the tour for the final performance in Fort Worth.

Speaking about the tour, Bridges emphasized the importance of creating a concert experience that mirrors the intimacy and warmth of the new album.

“I wanted to bring the magic and connection that made this record to this tour, so I felt it was important to pick the right rooms to play,” Bridges said. “I’ll be performing at intimate theaters this run with my incredible band. These are listening rooms—beautiful stages that truly showcase the music and allow me to get back to analog instrumentation. Plus, I’ve really missed playing guitar.”

Additionally, Bridges is scheduled to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 4 and 11 in Austin, TX.

Presales tickets for “The Leon Tour” are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 20, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour Dates

10/04/2024 ACL Music Festival Austin, TX

10/11/2024 ACL Music Festival Austin, TX

10/15/2024 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA *

10/16/2024 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA *

10/18/2024 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA *

10/22/2024 The Armory Minneapolis, MN *

10/24/2024 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL *

10/25/2024 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL *

10/27/2024 Massey Hall Toronto, ON *

10/28/2024 Massey Hall Toronto, ON *

10/30/2024 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

10/31/2024 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

11/01/2024 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

11/03/2024 Roadrunner Boston, MA *

11/04/2024 Roadrunner Boston, MA *

11/06/2024 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA *

11/07/2024 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA *

11/08/2024 The Anthem Washington, DC *

11/10/2024 The Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA *

11/11/2024 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *

11/12/2024 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *

11/13/2024 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *

11/15/2024 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX ^*

*Support from Hermanos Gutiérrez

^Direct Support from Charley Crockett