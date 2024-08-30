Broadway is set to welcome back Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone in Jen Silverman’s new comedy, “The Roommate.”

Under the direction of Tony Award-winning director Jack O’Brien, the play began previews on August 29 at the Booth Theatre, with an official opening night scheduled for September 12. The production is slated to run through December 15.

Farrow plays Sharon, a character who has never had a roommate before and finds herself paired with Robyn, portrayed by LuPone. Robyn’s free-spirited nature and rebellious past quickly challenge Sharon’s conservative lifestyle.

LuPone, a three-time Tony Award winner, last took the Broadway stage with her Tony-winning performance as Joanne in “Company.” Farrow, known for her extensive film career and past stage work, makes her return to Broadway after a brief appearance in “Love Letters” in 2014.

“The Roommate” first premiered at the Humana Festival of New American Plays in 2015 at the Actors Theatre of Louisville and was later produced at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2017.

The creative team includes scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by David Yazbek, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell. The movement direction is led by Simone Sault, with Tripp Phillips serving as the production stage manager.

In an effort to make theater more accessible, the production is offering affordable ticket options through digital lotteries and rush ticket programs. For $35, fans can enter a digital lottery at Rush.Telecharge.com starting at midnight on the day before each performance, with winners announced at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Each winner has the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets.

A separate digital rush offers $30 tickets, with increased availability as the day progresses. These rush ticket sales conclude half an hour before curtain, allowing more theatergoers the chance to experience Broadway at a reduced price.

Theatergoers can secure their seat to see Farrow and LuPone in “The Roommate” by visiting one of the links below:

