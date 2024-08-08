Two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris is set to join the Broadway cast of “Tammy Faye,” in the role of Reverend Jerry Falwell.

The production, an Elton John and Jake Shears musical, is set to transfer to Broadway following its successful London premiere – which garnered four Olivier Award nominations, including Best Musical.

The show explores the complex and tumultuous lives of the Bakkers, who founded the evangelical television program The PTL Club (Praise the Lord) in 1974. The musical looks into their rise to national fame, the scandals that led to their downfall, and Tammy Faye’s legacy.

Cerveris is set to take on the controversial figure of Falwell, a Baptist pastor, televangelist, and conservative activist who frequently opposed Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, the central characters of the musical. The Broadway production of “Tammy Faye” is also slated to feature two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker and two-time Olivier winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Messner.

Rupert Goold, an Olivier Award-winning director, will helm the Broadway staging, reuniting with much of the creative team that brought the musical to life in London. Choreography will be handled by Lynne Page (Ink), with orchestration by Tom Deering and Mark Dickman. Bunny Christie will return as the scenic designer, with Katrina Lindsay designing costumes, Neil Austin managing lighting, and Finn Ross overseeing video design.

The production is scheduled to begin previews on October 19 at the Palace Theatre, with the official opening night set for November 14. Theater goers can secure their seats to “Tammy Faye” by visiting one of the links below:

“Tammy Faye” Ticket Links

Tammy Faye tickets at MEGAseats

Tammy Faye tickets at Tammyfayebway.com

Tammy Faye tickets at StubHub

Tammy Faye tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Tammy Faye tickets at Vivid Seats