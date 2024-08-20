Japan is gearing up for the debut of a brand-new rock festival, Rockin’ On Sonic. The two-day festival is scheduled for January 4 and 5, 2024.

Set to take place at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, the Rockin’ On Sonic festival will host a lineup of international rock acts, headlined by the British band Pulp and the American rockers Weezer. In addition to the headlining acts, the festival will also feature performances from other artists, including the Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers and the Scottish group Primal Scream.

Yoichiro Yamazaki, the producer of Rockin’ On Sonic, shared, “we wanted to create an event that would complement our existing festivals while also offering something new to the Japanese audience.”

“One of our main concerns was whether international artists would be willing to travel to Japan during the New Year period, but we’ve been met with overwhelming enthusiasm,” Yamazaki said. “Both the artists and their management teams are thrilled about the opportunity to connect with Japanese fans at the start of the year.”

The festival will take place across two stages at the Makuhari Messe venue. The larger of the two, the Galaxy Stage, will have a capacity of 20,000, while the Cosmo Stage will accommodate up to 8,000 attendees.

Pre-sale tickets for Rockin’ On Sonic will be available starting August 20, with general ticket sales to follow.