Post Malone, the multi-platinum rapper and singer, is scheduled for his first performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on August 14. The performance comes just days before the release of his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which is set to drop on August 16.
| RELATED: Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour Ahead of New Record |
Opry member and country music star Brad Paisley announced the news through the Grand Ole Opry’s Instagram. Paisley extended an invitation to Malone, affectionately dubbing him a “fledgling hillbilly singer,” and welcomed him for what is expected to be the first of many appearances at the venue.
View this post on Instagram
The “Pour Me a Drink” singer also took to Instagram to share: “What an honor @opry. See y’all in the circle with my friends @bradpaisley, @laineywilson, @vincegillofficial, @thewarandtreaty, @johnmichaelmontgomery on 8/14”
View this post on Instagram
The singer’s new album, F-1 Trillion, includes the hit single “I Had Some Help,” a collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen. In addition to Wallen, the album features a lineup of country icons, including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, and Hank Williams, Jr.
| RELATED: Global Citizen Festival 2024: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll |
The “Sunflower” singer is slated to kick off his “F-1 Trillion” tour on September 8 in Salt Lake City at the Utah First Credit Amphitheatre. It was also recently announced that Malone will headline the fourth edition of San Diego’s “Wild Horses Festival” set for December 30 at Petco Park.
Before kicking off his tour, Malone is set to perform at Outside Lands Festival on August 11 in San Francisco. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Post Malone Tickets
Post Malone Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)
Post Malone Tickets at Post Malone’s official website
Post Malone Tickets at StubHub
Post Malone Tickets at Vivid Seats
Post Malone Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership with code TICKETNEWS
Post Malone | F-1 Trillion Tour 2024
Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival
Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium