Post Malone, the multi-platinum rapper and singer, is scheduled for his first performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on August 14. The performance comes just days before the release of his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which is set to drop on August 16.

Opry member and country music star Brad Paisley announced the news through the Grand Ole Opry’s Instagram. Paisley extended an invitation to Malone, affectionately dubbing him a “fledgling hillbilly singer,” and welcomed him for what is expected to be the first of many appearances at the venue.

The “Pour Me a Drink” singer also took to Instagram to share: “What an honor @opry. See y’all in the circle with my friends @bradpaisley, @laineywilson, @vincegillofficial, @thewarandtreaty, @johnmichaelmontgomery on 8/14”

The singer’s new album, F-1 Trillion, includes the hit single “I Had Some Help,” a collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen. In addition to Wallen, the album features a lineup of country icons, including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, and Hank Williams, Jr.

The “Sunflower” singer is slated to kick off his “F-1 Trillion” tour on September 8 in Salt Lake City at the Utah First Credit Amphitheatre. It was also recently announced that Malone will headline the fourth edition of San Diego’s “Wild Horses Festival” set for December 30 at Petco Park.

Before kicking off his tour, Malone is set to perform at Outside Lands Festival on August 11 in San Francisco. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Post Malone | F-1 Trillion Tour 2024

Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium