Sphere Entertainment’s highly-acclaimed, visually-immersive $2.3 billion Las Vegas venue reported a revenue boost to $151 million during a Quarter 2 earnings report.

The company recently posted its financial report for the months of April, May, and June of this year, marking its fiscal fourth quarter. Throughout this time frame, the Sphere hosted Dead & Company’s 30-show residency, bringing in $151.2 million across the quarter for the residency as well as the “Sphere Experience.” The report noted that Sphere operating expenses amounted to $67.9 million during the quarter, with $22.2 million attributed to “event-related expenses.”

The Sphere opened in fall 2023 and has since hosted big-name acts like U2 and Phish. The Eagles are set to kick-off their extended residency next month and run through November. Additionally, the venue will step into the world of sports when it hosts Riyadh Season Noche UFC in September.

During a fiscal Quarter 4 earnings call, execs reportedly discussed hosting multiple events in a single day.

“We are also making progress towards our goal of hosting multiple event types on the same day,” CEO James Dolan said. “‘The Sphere Experience’ ran on the same day as select Dead & Co. concerts in July and August, and we believe that this had a positive impact on attendance for ‘Postcard from Earth’ on those days.”

Dolan noted that they “expect a similar schedule during the Eagles’ run and our upcoming EDM shows.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Sphere is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. to bring an $80 adaptation of the 1939 classic film “The Wizard of Oz” to the venue. The movie would be screened inside the state-of-the-art LED-covered space, and the process would cut the film’s runtime from 102 to 80 minutes.

Additionally, Matteo Milleri, known under the moniker Anyma, will take the stage on December 31 for the first electronic gig at the venue to present the audio and visual show dubbed “Genesys.”